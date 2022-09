It's been 15 years since and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Bachchan house Prateeksha. It was a sight to behold to witness Abhishek riding the ghodi and breaking into an impromptu dance with a sea of fans and the media stationed outside. And just like we see it in Bollywood movies, a big drama had taken place where a small-time model and dancer named Jhanvi Kapoor had accused Aishwarya of stealing her 'husband' Abhishek from her. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna-Thalapathy Vijay viral picture from Varisu sets; Ponniyin Selvan OTT rights sold for a whopping amount and more

On their wedding day in 2007, the woman in question had attempted suicide by cutting her wrist outside Prateeksha in Juhu claiming that she was unable to bear Abhishek's marriage to Aishwarya. She had told the media that they had been dating for two years and used to meet regularly in Juhu. She had said that she was one of the background dancers in the Dus Bahane song.

Not just that, Jhanvi had also claimed that Abhishek had put sindoor on her forehead. Adding to her tall claims, she had said that she was already married to Abhishek and they had taken their wedding vows in front of their friends in 2006. However, she chose not to reveal her friends' identities and had refused to produce any kind of photograph or proof of the wedding saying, "When you love someone, you don't need proof."

Jhanvi had even tried to file a complaint against Abhishek with the Juhu police, but instead she was arrested for attempting to commit suicide. Later, she was granted bail by the court on the surety of Rs 10,000.

Well, that's surely some heck of a drama.