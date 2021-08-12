Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut called Sara Ali Khan a 'fancy nepotism kid' for â€˜publiclyâ€™ 'dumping' outsider Sushant Singh Rajput

After 's death on June 14, 2020, had vowed to expose Bollywood celebrities who according to her, were responsible for allegedly pushing outsiders to end their own lives. She was also one of the first ones to demand a CBI investigation into the actor's death claiming that it was not a suicide but murder. During this time, Kangana had commented on the past relationship between Sushant and his co-star . Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's ugly spat with a passenger, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unusual demands and more tantrums Bollywood celebs throw on flight

"News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that," Kangana had tweeted from her verified account @KanganaTeam which was suspended by Twitter a few months ago due to violation of its guidelines. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who were paid more than their male co-stars

While the 'fancy Nepotism kid' reference was clearly aimed at Sara, most netizens concluded 'vulture' refered to , Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death, who has been named in an FIR by the late actor's family with abetment to suicide among other charges. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss OTT, a look at Kangana Ranaut, Twinkle Khanna and others who said the meanest things to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan

When a Twitter user commented on Kangana's tweet saying Sara and Sushant were madly in love, Kangana drew comparison with her alleged relationship with Hrithik. "I believe Sara must've loved him he wasn't a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn't genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me," Kangana had replied to the user's comment.

Kangana's shocking reaction had come soon after Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip posted on his verified Instagram account about the alleged relationship between Sushant and Sara. "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable... So pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships," Samuel had written in his post.

He had also opened up on the eventual break-up after the box-office debacle of Sushant's 2019 film, Sonchiriya. "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life... be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia," read his post.