Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut called Sara Ali Khan a 'fancy nepotism kid' for â€˜publiclyâ€™ 'dumping' outsider Sushant Singh Rajput

While the 'fancy Nepotism kid' reference made by Kangana Ranaut was clearly aimed at Sara Ali Khan, most netizens concluded 'vulture' refered to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend at the time of his death.