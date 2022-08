has always posed as a staunch feminist and she has often called out incidents that were sexist in nature. Back in 2016, she had publicly condemned 'rape analogy' made during a media interaction for . "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say; it is something which is extremely insensitive," she had said then. However, Kangana found it quite funny when Jim Sarbh joked about rape at the sidelines of Cannes 2018. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who cracked sexist jokes on public platforms

In the viral video, Kangana and Jim were seen standing beside each other while interacting with other guests at a party. Jim was then heard cracking a joke, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says 'Me too, I didn't know that was an option'." His joked left everyone in laughter including Kangana. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan; Actors who took break from films after their big box office failures

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens were appalled by the insensitivity of both actor towards a henious crime such as rape. They expressed their disappointment with Kangana who wasn't bothered by Jim's rape joke. People termed her as a 'hypocrite' and blasted her along with Jim for normalising such jokes in public. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor mocked Hrithik Roshan over his legal battle with Kangana Ranaut; don't miss Katrina Kaif's reaction [Video]

Advertisement

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — YellowStoneDragon ? (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

When Jim was questioned about his infamous rape joke, he had told Bollywood Life, "First of all, I understand the environment we live in just now, in light of recent events, but more frankly, in light of events going on since the beginning of human consciousness, rape is a deadly serious issue. I treat it as such. The joke that I made is about a Priest blowing a very casual question completely out of proportion, condemning alcohol, prostitutes, and rape all simultaneously. The Punjabi (or whichever ethnicity, depending on the audience) responds to the situation by consenting to it and expressing his sexual proclivities. I personally do not find it to be about a desire to rape, or to inflict sexual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence."

Well, it seems like Jim learned his lessons back then, however, there was no clarification from Kangana's side.