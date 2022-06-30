There's no secret that and were in a serious relationship. The two were once the IT couple of Bollywood. Unfortunately, things went awry between them and they called it quits after 6 years of relationship. While Katrina rarely talks about her personal life, she had once expressed her fear of getting married to her then boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill on being trolled for PDA with Salman Khan; Parineeti Chopra describes Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie

When Katrina was asked about her marriage plans with Ranbir, she had told GQ in her 2015 interview, "My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he (Ranbir) may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear." Also Read - Fact Check: Viral graphic image predicting Sushant Singh Rajput's reincarnation through Alia Bhatt's baby is a total FAKE

During the same interview, Katrina had also opened about her equation with Ranbir's family, "I am not as close to Ranbir’s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. Family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for." Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and more – London is filled with Bollywood and South stars; here's what they're up to

Advertisement

There were reports that Ranbir had moved in with Katrina in their new house in suburban Mumbai. In 2015, it was being said that the two got secretly engaged in London in 2014. In 2016, Ranbir had spoken about getting married by the end of that year. However, he had later dismissed his marriage plans saying that there were no plans as such.

After their breakup, Ranbir and Katrina found love again in their respective partners, and . While Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021, Ranbir and Alia took their wedding vows in April 2022. Ranbir and Alia recently announced that they are expecting their first child.