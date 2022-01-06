A few years ago, had made an appearance on a chat show hosted by and made candid confessions while answering tough questions. In one of the questions posed to Katrina, Neha asked, “Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym, and workout looks?" Though Katrina named Janhvi for not being over-the-top, she expressed her concern about the tiny shorts that she wears at the gym. And her statement had created quite a stir on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News today: Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on her marriage with Jackky Bhagnani; Anusha Dandekar shares an update about Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding

"Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes," Katrina had answered. Her comment didn't go down well with Janhvi's cousin who jumped to her defense to shut down Katrina's statements.

The Veere Di Wedding actress, who is known for her bold statements, had shared a picture of Janhvi's outing while praising her fashion choice and had written, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it." While Kat's comment had irked a lot of fans, Janhvi never reacted to it.

On the work front, Katrina, who was last seen in 's , is currently busy in the shooting of 's Tiger. The film also features as the lead antagonist, who will reportedly play the character of a Pakistani ISI agent, along with , who was also seen in the first part of the franchise.

The film will be shot at multiple locations. It is produced under the banner of YRF. The budget of the film is speculated to be Rs 350 crore making it the most expensive Bollywood film ever. Reportedly, will also make a special appearance in the film as Pathan, where we will see the crossover of two agent films.