Former Miss India had created quite the frenzy way back in the early 90s when she posed nude along with fellow model for an advertisement. The two had stripped down to their skin and wore only a pair of shoes and a python wrapped around their neck. However, their nude shoot had sparked a big controversy which garnered them immense criticism from all corners. In an old interview, Madhu had candidly addressed the hullabaloo around their nude shoot. Also Read - Before Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta in Aashram 3, here are more seductively intimate scenes on OTT that gave fans sleepless sweaty nights

Talking about the controversy, Madhu had said that she fails to understand why the film industry people were so bothered by their black and white picture. She had also talked about the industry's double-standards stating the fact that actors don't get noticed unless and until they expose on screen.

"I was shocked and I found it very funny because I didn't expect it at least from the film industry because film is such a field or you can say a career where unless and until you don't expose you are nowhere. You could be a good actress but you must have seen there are so many girls who are trying to change their image to get that sexy and very wanted look. Otherwise they know they have the talent but they don't get noticed so I don't know what they are talking about," Madhu had said in her interview.

Madhu had also said that she didn't find anything obscene about her nude shoot with Milind. However, she had added that for her, obscene was something where women are getting beaten up, killed, raped or oppressed for obnoxious reasons. She had said that the fashion and entertainment was growing at a fast pace then and there will be certain amount of nudity showcased on the screen in the coming future. She had also pointed out the fact that people want to see nudity but talk ill as well.

Watch Madhu Sapre's interview here:

During that time, an obscenity case was filed against both Madhu and Milind. They were acquitted from the case in 2009. The two were also in a live-in relationship, however, their love was short-lived.