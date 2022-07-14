Throwback Thursday: When Madhu Sapre candidly talked about her controversial nude shoot with Milind Soman - 'You don't get noticed unless you expose'

Former Miss India Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman's nude shoot had sparked a big controversy in the early 90s. In an old interview, Madhu had talked about the industry's double-standards stating the fact that actors don't get noticed unless and until they expose on screen.