Nowadays actresses are very cordial with each other, and some of them are also very good friends. But, in the 90s and early 2000, rivalries and catfights between the actresses used to be the talk of the town. While the current generation actresses prefer to be sweet with each other in front of the camera, earlier the leading ladies of B-Town were not hesitant about speaking against each other. One show that has always grabbed everyone’s attention is Koffee With Karan. The first season of the show was premiered in 2004, and there have been six seasons till now. Also Read - New Year 2022: Let Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses help you rock the party – view pics

In season three, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had come together on the show as boyfriend and girlfriend. During the famous Rapid Fire round, Bebo took a dig at Priyanka Chopra’s accent. When Karan Johar asked Kareena if she gets a chance to interview Priyanka, what she would ask her, the Jab We Met actress said, “Why does she have that accent.” Also Read - Karan Johar is FED UP as new actors demand Rs 20-30 crore, Whom is he targeting? Deets inside

Now, in the same season, when Priyanka came on the show, Karan asked her what’s one thing that Kareena has and she doesn’t, the Baywatch actress gave it back in style and answered, “A boyfriend with an accent.” Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra to Rekha - Akshay Kumar's alleged romances with these ladies made more news than his wedding with Twinkle Khanna

PeeCee and Kareena had featured together in the 2004 release Aitraaz, but the two were never good friends. However, in season six, both the actresses came together on the show and their camaraderie was loved by the viewers.

During season six, Priyanka had stated, "I think we didn't even know each other. We never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn't do that, it was just weird energy created by people."

Interestingly, both Priyanka and Kareena dated Shahid Kapoor, and we wonder if the actor was the reason behind their much-talked-about rivalry.