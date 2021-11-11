and Patralekhaa have been dating for nearly a decade now. The couple keep sharing pictures from their romantic life on social media and sweep their fans off their feet with their loving chemistry. The two are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh today. While the couple has been away from controversies, there was a time when rumours of their public spat had sparked reports of their bitter breakup. Also Read - Abhay Deol provides a hilarious twist to Dev D; makes Paro and Chandramukhi lovers in the after life - watch video

In 2016, reports did the rounds of the industry that Rajkummar was apparently not happy with Patralekhaa doing seductive scenes in her film Love Games. It was being written that the live-in couple had a massive public showdown in the lobby of the building where they stay.

However, before the rumours could spread like wildfire, Rajkummar Rao doused it by laughing off over the reported squabble. He wondered who was behind these stories and why were they being spread for no reason.

"The fact is, I am immensely proud of Patralekhaa and I truly respect her as a person and her work. She is one of the most talented girls I’ve met in my entire life,” Rajkummar had told Subhash K Jha.

In fact, Rajkummar stood by Patralekhaa and said that she had a bold-and-beautiful makeover in Love Games. “She didn’t do this film because it’s a bold film, but because it’s a performance-driven role and because it is for Mahesh Bhattsaab and Vishesh Films,” he had said.

Last year, Rajkummar had thanked Patralekhaa for being his biggest strength saying that she inspires him every day. "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday," wrote Rajkummar with a picture of Patralekhaa he posted.

"Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Mere muskarne ki wajah tum ho," he had ended his note, borrowing from the popular song in their 2014 film, CityLights.

According to the reports, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding is a low-key affair. Not having Bollywood celebs at the do, was one sure shot way to do that. The couple did a fab job staying tight-lipped about their wedding.

There was confusion about their wedding venue till the very last day. There were reports of them getting married in Jaipur but today, on the day of marriage, it is revealed that the Citylights couple is doing their ‘I Do’ in Chandigarh. They have reached the city a few days ago for all the shaadi ke intezaam.