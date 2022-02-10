Famous for stirring conversations, one episode of Koffee With Karan where the two Bollywood beauties, and , fired blatant shots at an alleged ex, , and broke all hell lose. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh's folks differ from her family; Hrithik Roshan loves Sussanne Khan's shorts and more

On being asked about her opinion of Deepika and Ranbir's relationship, Sonam said, "She (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long." While Deepika and Sonam both agreed that Ranbir is a great person and an excellent friend but he really needed to work on his skills as a boyfriend, subtly hinting towards Ranbir's infidelity. It didn't end there. Deepika also went on to add that he should start endorsing condoms.

While Deepika and Sonam must have had loads of fun together on 's chat show, wasn't pleased with the two actresses taking digs at his son on a public platform. When he was asked about this particular segment, Kapoor was visibly upset and advised the two divas to focus on their careers.

"Well to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam’s father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: in stead of doing all this concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers and sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show. We didn’t run anyone down. I don’t think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down,” Rishi Kapoor expressed his displeasure in an interview.

“What can I say to Anil? Everyone is family here and these girls are like my children. I don`t want to get into fights involving my son`s friends. It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” he added.

Ouch! Rishi Kapoor was at his savage best.