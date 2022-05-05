When it comes to taking an unabashed jibe at someone, there's no beating . The Dabangg Khan was once engaged in a bittersweet argument with on a singing reality show and it had left his then girlfriend visibly embarrassed. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry grabs eyeballs; Terence Lewis breaks silence on dating Nora Fatehi and more

In 2008, Salman and Katrina had graced to promote their film . They shared the judges panel with Himesh, who has said that he is indebted to Salman for giving him his first break in the industry at a time when no one believed in him. But we saw a different tuning altogether between Salman and Himesh, which made Katrina visibly uncomfortable.

In the viral video, Salman was seen pulling Himesh's leg while praising a contestant. Salman joked that Himesh will steal her song now. But Himesh didn't look amused by it. He retorted to Salman's joke saying he doesn't steal songs. When Himesh asked Salman to explain, the latter extended his joke even further by saying that he has stolen song from , who himself has lifted so many foreign songs.

A visibly annoyed Himesh then admitted to the fact that he indeed stole one song but on Salman's request. It was O Priya O Priya from Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, which was copied from the American rock band Santana's original song Maria Maria.

But Salman wasn't done yet. He then asked Himesh to sing the song, to which, the music composer replied, "Meri awaaz bahot buri hai aapne abhi kaha.” Salman told him that he has gotten used to it, to which Himesh replied that God has given him his voice and people love it. He then added, "Aap isi tarah buraai karte jaiye, log mujhe pyaar karte jayenge.”

Salman flaunted a grin on his face and said that this is how their tuning is. He then poked Himesh to sing the song but the latter wasn't ready to give in to his demands. "Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata,” he replied.

Katrina, who was sitting next to Salman, got embarrassed and was even seen nudging him to stop.

After making his debut with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Himesh continues to work with Salman. Their recent collaboration happened in Salman's 2021 release Radhe.