The sweet and bitter relationship of and will always remain one of the most talked about affairs in the industry. Not because of the controversies but the way both Salman and Katrina respect each other despite parting ways.

Salman and Katrina met on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and fell in love with each other. But soon their equation turned sour and differences led to their bitter breakup. However, the two have managed to remain cordial with each other and Salman never fails to show his affection towards Katrina whenever possible.

Salman, at 55, has remained the most eligible bachelor in the industry. And you might feel surprised to know that Salman had once proposed marriage to Katrina on her 24th birthday.

According to a report on Rediff.com, Salman had thrown a big birthday bash for Katrina. The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including , , , , as well as Katrina's mother and sister.

As the night began to shine and the deejay played the title track of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salman went down on his knees to propose Katrina in front of everyone. "She didn't know how to react with Salman's gesture," a source, who was present in the party, was quoted as saying by the website.

At his sister Arpita Khan's wedding reception, Salman pulled Katrina's leg and addressed her as Katrina Kapoor when she started dating Ranbir Kapoor after their split. "I gave you a chance to become Katrina Khan, but you chose to be 'Katrina Kapoor'," Salman had said. The video had gone viral on the internet.

Grapevine had also suggested that Salman wanted to marry Katrina, but she was not ready for it. Salman had once wrote on his blog that getting married is his personal choice adding, "There is a saying, 'Shaadi woh laddoo hai joh khaye woh bhi pachtaye jo naa khaye woh bhi pachtaye. And I don't like sweets, so it does not concern me."