[Throwback Thursday] When Shah Rukh Khan told Aamir Khan that Kajol 'is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’

When it comes to speaking about the best jodis in Bollywood, one can't just help but mention and 's name in it. The two have always managed to create magic and redefined love with their electrifying chemistry. And moreover, they have been good friends with each other over the past few decades. But many might not know that Shah Rukh Khan wasn't really fond of Kajol when he had worked with her for the first time.

Kajol apparently didn't leave a good impression on Shah Rukh Khan while they were working together in . So when had expressed his wish to work with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan had told the actor that he won't be able to work with Kajol because she has no focus. His statements had raised many eyebrows then.

"When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying that she is very bad and has no focus. You will not be able to work with her. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, I don't know what it is but she is magical on screen," Shah Rukh Khan had made a confession in an old interview with PTI. Also Read - From the emergence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda to being offered the role of the hero's brother – Chunky Panday lists 5 reasons for his setback after 5 hits in a row [EXCLUSIVE]

Later, Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop showering praises on Kajol and saying that though she is not technical, she is an honest actor and that's a great quality. "My daughter (Suhana) wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can't explain but she is something else on screen," SRK had said.

Earlier, Kajol had also spoken about how she became friends with Shah Rukh Khan. Revealing the story behind it, Kajol had said, "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.”

SRK and Kajol were last seen together in 's which failed to work wonders at the box office.