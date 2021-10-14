has always been pretty vocal about his children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Be it interviews or social media interaction, King Khan has always taken pride in his children upbringing. While speaking about them on Father's Day, the King Khan had proudly said that his kids were growing up into better human beings than him. Also Read - Aryan Khan's watch worth Rs. 8 lakhs to Suhana Khan's mini bag worth Rs. 1,20,000: Check the most expensive gifts Shah Rukh Khan has bought for his kids

“I would like them to be healthy and happy. Do whatever they wish. They should do whatever make them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be,” Shah Rukh Khan had told reporters at Kidzania in 2014. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha is Reena Roy's daughter, Alia Bhatt is Pooja Bhatt's daughter, AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's son: Bizarre rumours that rocked Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan had further said that the only thing that he and his children have in common are the dimples that they get. "None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. They are much better human beings than I am,” he had said. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan got angry at a reporter and the reason was AbRam

is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and followed by their daughter and then their youngest son AbRam who was born via surrogacy.

As we know that Shah Rukh likes to interact with his fans on social media through his quirky 'Ask Me Anything' sessions, the superstar was once asked if he was a strict father. To which, he had replied in the wittiest way possible saying, "Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”

When another had asked SRK if he is still not good at maintaining friendships, he had replied, "Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).”

Well, this could be a great parenting advice coming from the one and only, Shah Rukh Khan.