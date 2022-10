and 's friendship goes a long way. They have been the thickest of friends and have given some of the biggest hits of Bollywood. They also had their own shares of ups and downs but they always came back stronger together. In an excerpt of his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan had recalled an incident when Shah Rukh was willing to take a bullet from underworld gangster Abu Salem during the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to return as the host after recovering from dengue [FULL REPORT]

In the chapter, Karan had revealed that he had received a threat call from Abu Salem who apparently didn't want his film to be released that Friday. The call was picked up by his mother who heard a man's voice telling her, 'Your son's wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we're going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.' Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy: Tamil Nadu government finds no wrong doing; blames the hospital

His mother was shaking with terror. She ran towards the door and started pressing the lift number. As Karan came nine floors up, she dragged him inside the room, and asked him to call the cops. "That evening, my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, Adi, everybody was there. The cops advised us, 'We will protect you but you have to go ahead. You can't show your fear. You have to have the premiere on Thursday,' read the excerpt. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde questions judges Karan Johar and others for their comments; asks, 'Aap kya Oscar dene wale ho?'

The team had the premiere anyway but Karan was put in a small room with two security guards to protect him. The filmmaker had written that he had always dreamed about coming out of his car to attend the premiere. His mother knew that Karan wouldn't be able to fulfill his dream. She told Shah Rukh about it. He then went inside and dragged Karan out and assured his mother that nothing will happen to her son.

"Shah Rukh said, 'What nonsense! I'm standing here in front of you. Let's see who shoots you. I'm standing right here. I said, 'No, no, no, my mother was...' He told my mother, 'Nothing's gonna happen. I'm a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He's like my brother. Nothing's gonna happen.'"

And with this incident, Karan and Shah Rukh renewed their friendship with new strength and energy and continued to be an inspiration to younger generation.