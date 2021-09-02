Throwback Thursday: When Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan had a scuffle thanks to Kareena Kapoor

and 's doomed romance had all the ingredients – passion, obsession, fights and heartbreak, which could have easily formed a skeleton plot for a Bollywood movie. Things were quite heated up between the two when they began dating each other. Their obsession reached their film sets which made things difficult for the Bollywood couple. And one such incident that is deeply etched in everyone's heart is when Shahid and came to blows over Kareena.

According to the reports, the tiff started when Shahid, Kareena and Fardeen were cast in 's nail-biting romantic thriller, . It was evident that Shahid was unhappy with Fardeen's presence on the sets since day one. Fardeen's long smooch with Kareena in Dev made things even more worse for Shahid.

A few eyewitnesses had revealed that Shahid and Fardeen had an ugly fight and the two came back to normal only after a lot of persuasion. Both Shahid and Fardeen had denied the scuffle but when Fardeen opened up about it, he had a lot to say in those few words.

"Yes, it's true, we aren't the best of friends. Shahid and I don't get along. But it wasn't a big fight. I had heard that he was bitching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I told him to stop talking about me," Fardeen was quoted as saying by SantaBanta.com.

The issue Fardeen was talking about was related to Shahid's then girlfriend Kareena who reportedly wanted to do intimate scenes with him. "There are no kissing scenes between us," Fardeen argued but admitted that "the hot scene is a part of the song."

When he was asked if he finds Kareena a bit irritating, Fardeen had clarified, "Kareena and I are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it."

