Akshay Kumar is reportedly known to have been in several relationships before having tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna. In fact, one such relationship of Akshay Kumar, which used to grab major headlines before he married Twinkle Khanna in 2001, was that with Shilpa Shetty. The two were said to have been very much in love, and many had expected them to even walk down the aisle. Hence, their breakup came as a shock to many and the news of Akshay deciding to marry Twinkle out of the blue was an even bigger shock, though neither was as shocking as what Shilpa later claimed to be the reason behind their breakup.

Shilpa Shetty alleged Akshay Kumar two-timed her with Twinkle Khanna

As quoted by India Today, Shilpa Shetty told a leading tabloid in 2000, “I never imagined that he could two-time me and that too all along with our relationship.” When asked if she was mad at Twinkle, Shilpa clarified, "No, I'm not at all upset with her. What's her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault."

In the same interview, she also went on to open up about how Akshay being unfaithful had affected her. "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again. Professionally, things have never looked better," she reportedly said.