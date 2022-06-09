Both and made their big Bollywood debut with 's 2007 film . There were strong rumours about an affair brewing between them as they shared an affectionate bond with each other. During the film's promotions, Ranbir had asked Sonam out on a date and she had agreed. Everything was hunky-dory until Saawariya bombed at the box office. With the film's debacle, the spark between them also died. And this was when Sonam started taking potshots at Ranbir in her interviews. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty', showed middle finger during press meet and more controversies that the Neerja star courted

After Ranbir had called Sonam a drama queen in one of his interviews, Sonam took some revenge by calling him a mama's boy. When Sonam was asked about Ranbir, she told Vogue, "Are girls drooling over him (Ranbir)? Really? Ranbir isn't sexy at all. Ranbir is a mama's boy, his mother cuts his toenails for him."

During this same time, Sonam didn't stop taking jibes at Ranbir when she shared the couch with , who had just broken up with him. "Ranbir is a great friend. But I don't know if he's a great boyfriend. Honestly speaking. He's a really nice guy, he's got family values, he's really respectful. I've known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don't know she did a great job at hanging on to him for so long," Sonam had said.

When Deepika talked about her RK tattoo, Sonam didn't miss the opportunity to answer on Deepika's behalf calling the tattoo 'Scars of battle!' Ranbir had refrained from retaliating to Sonam and Deepika's burns.

Back in 2007, Sonam had different views about her Saawariya co-star. "Ranbir has always been this stud. All the girls always wanted him! He's always been one of those guys who girls always run after, and stuff like that. He's a few years older than me, but we've always been on a very friendly note. He likes to pull my leg a lot. But... And I like correcting everything he does, a lot!"

Ranbir too had spoken about his close bond with Sonam. "No I don't think it was anything brotherly. Sonam has always been this incredibly beautiful girl, and the best thing about Sonam is she's so good at heart. There's so much of goodness in her, there is no negativity. Whatever she says, it's from the heart."

Years have gone by and so as their enmity. Sonam and Ranbir are now cordial with each other. They also shared screen space in 's Sanju, which was based on the life of . While Ranbir recently married Alia Bhatt, Sonam is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.