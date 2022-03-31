Throwback Thursday: When Sunny Leone revealed why Daniel Weber started working with her in porn films

It was love at first sight for Daniel Weber when he met through his band mate at a club in Vegas. They just had a small talk there. However, Daniel somehow got Sunny's phone number and email ID. He chose to send her an email saying, "You’re never going to give me your number, are you?" And this was the moment when Sunny decided to gave in and Daniel asked her out on their first date. Since then, Daniel has been Sunny's pillar of strength. In fact, many might not know that Daniel had even started working with Sunny in the porn industry because he couldn't see his girlfriend with other men in her adult films. Also Read - Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor to marry boyfriend Gautam on May 20, 2022? This is what we know

"He’s been so considerate and supportive. In fact, because he wasn’t comfortable with me working with other men in my adult films, he started working with me and then we started our own company," Sunny had revealed to Humans of Bombay. Talking about how Daniel supported her emotionally through turbulent times, she added, "Within a few months of us dating, my mother passed away. I’d expect a guy to run away from an emotional responsibility like that -- but he was just there. Not only for me, but for my family. I would sometimes wake up crying in the night, and he would just hold me. He didn’t try to fix the situation. He was just present and that’s all that mattered. I knew then that he was the one." Also Read - Sunny Leone's unfiltered bikini snaps from her Maldives vacation are as stunning as she is – view pics

Recalling her first date and falling in love with Daniel, Sunny had said, "I was late for our first date. But like a gentleman, he waited patiently. When I finally reached and we started talking -- there was the violin moment. The whole restaurant disappeared and it was just him and me. We talked for 3 hours non stop! We spoke about our cultures, ideas and beliefs. It was amazing...it was like I’d known him forever. We had a long courtship -- in the beginning, it was just us talking and getting to know each other. I remember when I was in Oman, in the middle of nowhere -- he sent me a mixed CD and flowers from across the world! I had a stack of calling cards because of how much we spoke! I was in love." Also Read - Radhe Shyam, The Kashmir Files, Anamika, Mrs. & Mr. Shameem and more theatrical and OTT releases that you can watch this weekend

Sunny also recalled how Daniel proposed to her. "I remember how it happened like it was yesterday. I was looking around for a box to put my ring in. Randomly, he gave me this beautiful mahogany box which he had made. It said, ‘with love, Daniel.’ I was so excited with the box when he just casually said, ‘I also have another ring for you!’ YES!! I was jumping -- how could I not? I’m so lucky to have him. The proposal was so simple and quiet -- exactly how I wanted it."

"It’s been 7 years now, and we’re just the same.. He supports every dream of mine like it’s his own-- he makes me believe that anything is possible. And when we’re all together, the kids, me and Danny making us breakfast...life itself is a dream, one I can’t believe I’m living,” she concluded in her 2018 interview.