Everyone is talking about the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that is rumoured to be happening on December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. The actress has been allegedly dating the Sardar Udham actor for close to two years now. The wedding is supposed to be a highly private affair as the two want to keep it intimate, and away from the media glare. There is a lot of speculation around the marriage including stories like how a senior member of the Kaushal family is not at all happy with the decision of the actor.

Katrina Kaif had once said that she would quit films after marriage if she felt like prioritizing it. However, she would not like to be forced to leave her work by her partner or his family. She would do it only if she truly felt it from her heart. The actress feels it is not a gender thing but more of a personal thing. There were stories of how she had made up her mind to cut down on work after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. The two were together for six years but broke up due to some differences. Katrina Kaif is a very family-oriented girl as it is evident from her bond with her mom and siblings.

In a magazine interview, she said she firmly believes in the concept of marriage and family. She loves the idea of a home and family. The actress said that love would come her way when it would happen by destiny. Katrina Kaif said she never felt jealous of her contemporaries finding love or settling down. The actress said it was pointless to keep thinking in that manner. She has 2-3 big projects in her kitty including Tiger 3. Her wedding is the most anticipated one of 2021 in Bollywood.