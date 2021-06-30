Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a sassy reply when asked if her biological clock was ticking away

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be a sassy queen. The lady has broken so many stereotypes. From flaunting the best of maternity wardrobe to working during both her pregnancies, Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who has shattered taboos. The couple got married in 2012 and Taimur was born after four years. The actress was often questioned about babies and if she was tensed about her biological clock. As we know, there is a given duration in a woman's life, which is considered to be ideal for having kids. But those notions have changed in recent times. We are seeing celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant and Dia Mirza who got preggers way post 35. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and others – Fashion faux pas moments of Bollywood divas that are cringe-worthy

When asked about it, Kareena Kapoor Khan told Filmfare, "Not at all. I am 10 years younger (than) Saif, why should I be worried? He should be." She said this in 2013. As we know, there is a difference of 12 years between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple lived together for a while before they got married in Mumbai. It was followed by a huge reception at the house of the Pataudi's. The couple welcomed their second child in February 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to her fitness routine. There is buzz that the actress is one of the top contenders to play Sita in a modern version of the epic character from the Ramayana. But it seems the actress had demanded a bomb. This led to her being trolled on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her girl gang of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a lunch date at BFF Manish Malhotra's home recently.