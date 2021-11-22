Malaika Arora has had a long career in Bollywood. The lady is a TV show judge, entrepreneur and wellness mentor. The lady earned the love of millions when she did that fabulous Chaiyaan Chaiyaan dance in Dil Se. In her career, she has done a number of dance songs that were christened as item songs. That term is now seen as a rather derogatory one. In fact, Malaika Arora faced a lot of criticism for this item girl tag that got attached to her. She was married to Arbaaz Khan and people assumed that Malaika bagged the songs as she was part of the Khan family. Also Read - India's Best Dancer 2: Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor recreate their iconic song Sundara Sundara; Malaika Arora joins in too - Watch

In 2017, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got separated. Rakhi Sawant in one of her interviews said that she was not referred to as an item despite doing such songs was because of her connect with Salman Khan's family. Malaika Arora had a sharp reply to the same. She told Hindustan Times in 2008, "In that case I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn't made me, I'm a self-made woman." Also Read - India's Best Dancer: A kid pinches Malaika Arora's cheeks and her reaction to the same will make you go ‘Awww’ – watch video

The lady is now seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer 2 along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The lady is now in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two did not declare their love for a long time but made it official in 2019. Now, the two do not shy away from public appearances. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a pic of them together. He captioned it, "When she laughs at my nonsense, she makes me happy." Malaika Arora has forayed well into different avenues. The actress recently said that independence was the core of her being. She also said, "Moreover, in my line of work, I am very happy and fortunate to meet people who give me the right backing, the right push to do something." Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Priyanka Chopra, Genelia D'Souza, Kartik Aaryan's fashion choices make us sigh in disappointment