Ranbir Kapoor has often hit the headlines for his alleged relationships. One of his 'close friendships' that got a lot of press was that with Mahira Khan. This was after she made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. Indian film buffs were bowled over by her good looks and charm. After the film's release, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan from New York City made headlines and how. There has been rumours of Ranbir Kapoor secretly dating Mahira Khan since a few months. Stories spread of how they did do video chat for hours. The speculations gained momentum after the two were seen together at the Global Teacher Prize event is Dubai. In the smoking pics, one could see Mahira Khan dressed in a white backless dress while he was in denims and a beige tee.

Mahira Khan was trolled brutally for smoking in the pictures. Ranbir Kapoor stood up for her like a friend and said, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman."

The pictures went viral all over Pakistan. Mahira Khan, in a TV interview laughed at how the pics became a topic of national discussion. She said there was nothing controversial in it. Mahira Khan said, "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you." She further said that the incident made her realise that people did not like her doing certain things. She said she was very loved in her home country and kept on a pedestal.

It seems they broke up just before the New Year in 2018. Friends said their relationship ran out of 'steam' but they kept things very cordial. Ranbir Kapoor is supposed to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt this year.