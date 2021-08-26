Throwback to the time when Ranbir Kapoor stood up for Mahira Khan after the 'smoking controversy'; said, 'What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman'

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's relationship became a topic of national discussion after their smoking pics got clicked in NYC. Mahira faced incessant trolling from her home country. At that time, Ranbir Kapoor took a strong stand for her.