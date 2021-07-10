Throwback to when Aamir Khan wasn’t allowed to enter Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata home by his security guards despite multiple attempts

When it comes to promoting movies, there's no beating who manages to struck all the right chords of the audience with his unique strategies. Back in 2009, Aamir decided to visit former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly at his Kolkata home, however, the actor wasn't allowed to enter the premises by his security guards despite multiple attempts. Here's what had transpired. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture clicked by her 'mommy dearest'

Being Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir pulled off a quirky way of promoting his blockbuster film . He disguised himself as a fan wearing casual black T-shirt and jeans along with a wig and spectacles. He also tried to speak in a Bengali accent to look authentic as a fan.

He then walked on the streets nearby asking bystanders the way to Sourav's home. Surprisingly, nobody was able to recognise him in his disguise. So when he finally reached the cricketer's house, he began asking the security guards if Dada was inside. He also told them that he is a big fan of Ganguly and wants to click photos with him. The guards looked familiar with the kind of approach fans usually make to meet Ganguly. Thinking Aamir was one of Ganguly's crazy fan, they didn't allow the actor to even enter inside the gates and told him that the cricketer has been away and won't return soon.

When Aamir failed in his attempts to sneak into Ganguly's house, he tried his luck with neighbours but all in vain. At the end of the video, Aamir said that he is determined to meet Ganguly and would do it anyhow.

In the second video, Aamir was seen inside Ganguly's house wherein they were seen chit-chatting at the dinner table discussing what had happened. Aamir was seen with his wife , Ganguly and his wife Dona laughing over how Aamir failed to pull off the prank.

On the work front, Aamir has began shooting for the war sequence to be featured in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He was also joined by Telugu actor and Kiran Rao, whom he recently announced divorce with after 15 years of marriage.