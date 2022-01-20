Throwback to when Deepika Padukone's alleged NO resulted in Vicky Kaushal's ouster from Padmaavat

If there is one fresh pairing we did like to see it would be of Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal. She is the ultimate Bollywood diva while he is making waves with his performances. However, there is a very popular rumour about how the actress allegedly refused to work with him in Padmaavat. It seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali had initially thought of casting Vicky Kaushal as Rawal Ratan Singh. He was the king of Mewar who decided to fight the forces of Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) in the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had thought of Vicky Kaushal for the role. However, it seems Deepika Padukone allegedly told him clearly that she wanted a bigger star in the role. Also Read - From Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR: Fans are eagerly awaiting the new release dates of these 5 highly anticipated films

Finally, it was Shahid Kapoor who did the role. In fact, people felt that Shahid Kapoor was mismatched for the character of the king. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that he had a number of actors in mind for the role of Raja Ratan Singh. But it was Shahid Kapoor who was finalised. This was the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a project together. However, in 2018 Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal shared screen space in the commercial for a ticketing platform. It was the same year as the release of Padmaavat. So, we do not know how much of it holds true.

Padmaavat was one of the most written about films of 2017 to 2018 due to the protests that erupted around it. From right wing groups to Rajput organizations people took to the streets for the distortion of facts. There was vandalism too. Finally, it got released in January 2018 and made more than Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Ranveer Singh walked away with all the laurels for a scintillating performance. Padmaavat remains one of the most decorated films for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.