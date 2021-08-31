The gorgeous actress of the entertainment industry, , who impressed us with her performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Malang and others, is one of the most active member on social media, who often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling pics. While the actor is known for her sassy replies in one of the interviews with Miss Malini, Disha was asked whether she would give up makeup for a year of sex for a month and she replied like a boss. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Deepika Padukone, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others that will give you long collapsing belly laughter

The interviewer asked her, “Would you rather give up makeup for a year or sex for a month?” To which, the actress said, “I don’t wear make-up so much, so think I will give up make-up.” She was also asked, “Whether you rather be forced to wear wet underwear for the rest of your life or be allowed to shower once a year?” To which, she replied, “I feel wet is too much, so shower once in a year.” Justifying her answer, she added, “I can’t wear wet underwear throughout my life.” Also Read - From Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan to Kareena Kapoor: These rare throwback pics of celebs in a drunken state will take you by surprise

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, which also stars , and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor exclusively told us, "I have full faith in Ek Villian 2 and its result. There is , Tara Sutaria and . There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it." Also Read - Prabhas, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood stars who were brutally fat shamed

So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.