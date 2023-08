Back in 2011, Rajinikanth faced health issues during the shooting of the film Rana. The news indicated that the superstar's condition was critical, leading to his transfer to a hospital in Singapore for treatment. During the shoot of Rana, Rajinikanth was taken to Isabella Hospital in Chennai, coinciding with the day the filming of the film commenced. The reason behind his hospitalization was cited as exhaustion and vomiting. Following a hospital stay of approximately 10 days, he was discharged, only to be readmitted to Ramachandra Medical Centre on May 14. Also Read - Not Jawan song Zinda Banda but this number from Rajinikanth film is the most expensive song in Indian cinema

According to Satyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, the actor's elder brother, Rajini's admission was a result of his strict diet regime to achieve weight loss, which led to minor complications. During this time, speculations emerged suggesting that the superstar might have experienced withdrawal symptoms after giving up alcohol, alongside drastic weight reduction and changes in his diet.

Things were getting worse with each passing day and during this challenging time, Sridevi, who was a close friend of Rajinikanth, came to know about his condition and decided to offer her prayers to Shirdi's Sai Baba. She observed a seven-day fast, fervently praying for his swift recovery, and also visited the Sai Baba temple in Pune to seek divine blessings. For those unaware, Sridevi and Rajinikanth had a close working relationship, having collaborated in numerous films like Moondru Mudichu, Johnny, and others.

Throughout this period, multiple reports about Rajinikanth's health circulated daily, leading to widespread concerns. In the midst of these speculations, false rumours even claimed that the esteemed actor had passed away, fueling further anxiety among his fans and well-wishers. However, dispelling all these unfounded claims, an official announcement clarified that Rajinikanth was set to return to Tamil Nadu on July 13.

Upon hearing news of his homecoming, people from all over the state gathered at the airport, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the beloved superstar. When he finally arrived, Rajinikanth appeared in high spirits, acknowledging the cheering crowd, and waving warmly to his devoted fans.