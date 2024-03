Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had scintillating chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The romance between Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) did not last long in the film, but was very bit sizzling and steamy. Many people were surprised to see them romance with such abandon given the age difference between the two. Till date, people want to see these two in a movie together. It was Karan Johar who managed to achieve this casting coup even roping in Shah Rukh Khan for a small cameo. Also Read - Ramayana: Harman Baweja going places after Scoop; actor bags key role Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi film?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rebuked Ranbir Kapoor for being nervous

Ranbir Kapoor said it was a daunting task to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movie. He said he would feel nervous and his hands would begin to shake. He said he did feel shy to touch her cheeks in a romantic manner. Ranbir Kapoor was quoted as saying to Miss Malini in a throwback interview, "Sharam aati thi, mere haath shiver hote the. Kabhi kabhi main unke gaal ko touch karne main jhijhakta tha. Phir unhone hi bola, 'Listen, what's wrong with you? We are acting, do it properly.' Phir maine socha, kabhi aisa mauka milega nahi, so maine bhi mauke pe chauka maar diya!"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on romancing Ranbir Kapoor in ADHM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said all the romantic scenes were aesthetically shot and she had no issues. Rumours also spread that the Bachchan family was unhappy with the scenes. This gossip upset them as there are actors in the family. It seems they did not like the above comments by Ranbir Kapoor and found them embarrassing.