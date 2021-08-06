Throwback to when Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri REVEALED she lost many jobs because she refused to sleep with directors or going n*de – watch video

Actress made an impressive Bollywood debut with starrer, which has garnered a cult status among the audience. Later, she featured in films like , , and others but post that we didn't saw on the silver screen. Though the actress never shied away from expressing her opinions and gave several bold and controversial interviews. Also Read - Azhar actress Prachi Desai: No point denying nepotism, it’s there and probably going to be there

While having an conversation with ex-porn star Britney De La Mora on her YouTube channel called XXXchurch, Nargis revealed about the casting couch reality in Bollywood and said that she lost many jobs because she refused to sleep with directors or going nude for them. She said, "'I always knew what I was hungry for. I am not hungry for fame. Therefore, nothing can be agreed to do. Can not be nude. Or can't sleep with the director. I have lost many jobs because I have not done 'some things'. And it was heartbreaking. I had a standard. I had a boundary. But it felt bad when I was thrown out for taking these things more than once. But then I came to know that good people win. Of course, do not win by holding their way, but 'own' win by holding a path".

The actress also revealed that she got an offered for a modelling opportunity from Playboy magazine but she rejected because she was not comfortable with the nude photoshoot. "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no," said the actress.

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in 's Torbaaz, which was released on Netflix.