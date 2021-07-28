Throwback to when rumours of Huma Qureshi and Sohail Khan's alleged affair made the actor-filmmaker's wife Seema leave the house

Actor and filmmaker, has been very low-key about his married life as we hardly see him and wife Seema Sachdev grabbing headlines for anything. Though a few years back, Sohail had garnered the limelight for his closeness with the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress , which in fact resulted in Seema leaving his house and staying at her parents apartment with son. While Huma was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sohail Khan's team Mumbai Heroes, the rumours of the alleged affair of the duo spread like wildfire. Also Read - Malik movie review: Despite resembling Kamal Haasan's classic Nayakan, Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan's film stands on its own as a gritty, layered crime saga

While it was reported that Huma had shifted to the same of Sohail Khan, the actress' manager rubbished this news and said, "It is not true at all. Huma wants to be spoken about for her work. These gossip stories may sound trivial at times, but they tend to affect the mindset of actors who are serious about their work." Huma Qureshi also cleared her side as she told HT, "What really hurts is that without knowing the truth about my life, they (media) go ahead and put these stories. And I'll tell you why they do it; they do it because they want to take away all the attention from my hard work. They want to show that whatever I have achieved in my life is because of my closeness to a particular man, who may be coming from an influential family or is influential himself. That is disrespectful."

Seema Sachdev also broke her silence on this issue and had said, "I don't know what is giving rise to these rumours. I was there at Panvel, as were my kids and my in-laws. I honestly didn't see Huma there, so I don't know if she was there or not. The farmhouse is huge and there were over 500 guests present, so no, I didn't see her. She is friends with my brother-in-law and my sister-in-law too. She is also the brand ambassador for CCL (Celebrity Cricket League, where Sohail Khan promotes the Mumbai team), but now I don't think they (Sohail and Huma) hang out."