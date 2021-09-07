The gorgeous superstar of the entertainment industry, has delivered some impeccable performances in films like Taal, , Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and many others. While the actress has won our hearts with her acting mettle, comedian has different opinion as he once called the former Miss World ‘the biggest example of bad acting’. Also Read - Top 10 OTT Actors: The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pankaj Tripathi and more find a spot on the list

In 2011, the comedian was in New-Delhi for the promotions of his Indo-Canadian film Speedy Singhs, which also featured in a cameo role. During the event, Russell said, “I hate Bollywood. The movies are all garbage, just terrible. It’s my opinion, obviously, there are billions who like and love them. I don’t like all the singing, dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood film in my life. I have refused to do it earlier and will do so in future. But I hope some filmmakers take a chance of making real movies.” He added, “Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting. She has proved it time and time again that in Bollywood, people can become superstars just by having a pretty face.” Also Read - Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for laughing uncontrollably, dancing without a care; netizens say, 'how thick skinned and shameless can one be?'

He also made derogatory comment on her pregnancy and said, “She hasn’t become a better actor. She is still good looking, isn’t that good enough? Good job, Abhishek, you finally knocked her up." Later, we saw sever women's rights activists and fans bashing the comedian for his remark. While the comedian didn't apologize for his comments, Akshay Kumar apologized to . Also Read - Say what! Jaya Bachchan once compared Abhishek Bachchan to Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat; 'look out for this guy, he’s your competition'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in 's Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , , and others in pivotal roles. The film is one of the most costliest Tamil ventures.