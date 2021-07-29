Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan got schooled by daughter Suhana Khan for his infamous Wankhede Stadium row – watch video

Well, everyone knows about the infamous Wankhede stadium row of May, 2012 when had arrived to watch the match between CSK and KKR and along with kids Suhan, Aryan and their friends. In an unexpected incident we saw SRK getting into a fight with one of the security guards and soon we saw the pics and videos of that surfacing on the internet. Post that, we saw Mumbai Cricket Association(MCA) implementing a 5-year ban on the actor from entering the Wankhede stadium. Also Read - Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK Fan Club Amravati (@srkfcamravati)

The actor later issued an apology and clarified that he was only "protecting his daughter" like any other dad would do. In 2016, when SRK made an appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalalt, he discussed about this incident and revealed how his kids scolded him while coming home from that incident. "Not just my wife but even my kids schooled me for my behaviour. They said this was very ill-mannered. I told my son, 'But you saw what happened?' and he was like, 'But papa it was too much. You didn't have to do that.'. Then I looked at my daughter and said, "But Suhana he was pushing you and you saw that he abused and he said something'; and she was like, "Ya but it wasn't so much that you had to get so angry. You are a big star. You should behave yourself." That moment itself I got my punishment from my family," asserted SRK. Also Read - After Baahubali franchise, Prabhas to repeat THIS feat for Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone's Project K

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy in the shooting of 's Pathan, which also stars and in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of YRF, the music of Pathan is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Katrina Kaif: 10 Bollywood hotties who are blessed with the best bikini bod