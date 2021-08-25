Apart from , his family wife and kids also enjoy a huge fanbase on social media as we see millions of fans following them on social media accounts. While the 'Badshah of Bollywood' is always considered as a caring and doting father, in one of the old interviews, the star had said that how a man is not allowed to shirtless in front of female relatives at his residence and he always tells son Aryan to put on a T-shirt. Also Read - Boney Kapoor REACTS to daughter Khushi Kapoor’s debut film with Zoya Akhtar alongside Suhana Khan and Aaryan Khan

Talking to Femina in 2017, SRK had said, "I believe that a man in his house doesn't have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a t-shirt all the time." He added, "If you'd feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It's got nothing to do with having breasts or not—don't do something a girl can't do." While fans are eagerly waiting for the star kids to make their B-Town debuts, Shah Rukh had earlier said that Suhana is interested in acting while Aryan wants to make his career in film direction.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.