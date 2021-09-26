Throwback to when Varun Dhawan got inspired by BTS member Jin and won ARMY hearts

The popular K-pop band, BTS has become a global phenomenon thanks to their worldwide chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter, Permission To Dance and others. While ARMY is eagerly waiting for the next track of the band, we take you back to 2019 when Bollywood star got inspired by BTS member Jin as he war the similar stylish tuxedo during Zee Cine Awards in 2019, which was donned by the singer and dancer in MAMA 2018. Also Read - Fans shower love on BTS' Jimin for secretly donating to polio patients ahead of World Polio Day; call him 'the sweetest angel'

With this action of ARMY, we saw the actor won the hearts of the ARMY and garnered praises of them. Interestingly, VD was nominated in the Best actor category that year for his performance in Sui Dhaaga. Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals why he goes out of his way to make ARMY laugh and the reason will win your hearts

Pleased to meet Bollywood Star Shri @Varun_dvn Ji & @kritisanon Ji and their team during their call on. They are in Arunachal to shoot for the movie #BHEDIYA. Happy to know they are enjoying their time here and are keen on promoting #Arunachal as popular film destination. pic.twitter.com/MXcmoIRjSL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 3, 2021

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya, which is directed by Stree and helmer Amar Kaushik. The film also features , Abhishek Banerjee and in key roles. The story is written by Niren Bhatt who wrote the scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju A source close to the film revealed to us that Varun postponed his honeymoon for this film and said, "It is his second outing with Maddock Films, after the critical success of and fans would get to see him in a very different film and avatar.” Produced by 's Maddock Films, it is set to hit the screens in summer 2022. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area