Actors always end up in the news with controversies they become part of. One of such many actors, especially from the south, who was part of many controversies till date is Dhanush who was popular as Rajinikanth's son-in-law. A few years ago, Dhanush walked out of an interview held by a popular Telugu television channel. The video went viral for all the right reasons. Going into the details about why Dhanush was part of the controversy, take a look at what happened in 2017.

Suchitra Karthik, a popular RJ and Singer, before venturing into the music industry in 2017, made headlines by exposing the darker aspects of the Kollywood industry. She accused Dhanush's team of mishandling her in Coimbatore and even shared a photo of her bruised hand as proof.

The situation escalated when she made serious allegations against Dhanush, Anirudh, and singer Chinmayi, claiming that they had treated her inappropriately and threatened to leak private pictures and videos as evidence. She even posted a private picture of Dhanush on Twitter, which she later deleted.

In a series of tweets, she challenged Dhanush, Anirudh Ravinchander, and Chinmayi to deny their actions. She mentioned that she had taken clips from their phones, and the images would be leaked as promised. She elaborated on the incident, describing a distressing experience she had with them.

Dhanush chose to maintain a dignified silence amid the controversy. However, during the interview, the anchor asked him about the #suchileaks and the allegations made against him. One of the allegations is that he spiked her drink and took advantage of her condition. Dhanush denied any knowledge about it and expressed that he was focused on his film projects. When questioned about experiencing mental agony, he refuted the claims and dismissed the interviewer's inquiries about the singer's accusations.

The actor admitted later that walking out of the interview was a regrettable decision. He acknowledged reacting strongly to the sensitive topic and stated that he had been under stress due to his upcoming film's demands. Despite the controversy, Dhanush tried to stay composed and asserted his right to privacy, emphasizing that personal matters are not to be shared in public interviews.