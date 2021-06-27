THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma opened up about her school days with Sakshi Dhoni

Indian Cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood's diva, Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples. #Virushka never fail to give us #couplegoals. They are now parents to a cute baby girl and have named her Vamika. However, not many know that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a good bond with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Well, not only because Virat and Dhoni have played together and are buddies but there is another reason as well. Yes, Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are classmates. In 2012, Anushka Sharma had opened about this thing and said in an event, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi-Multiple Heroines – check out the 15 most sensuous yet aesthetic kissing scenes in Bollywood

She added, "And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny." Even today, both ladies keep in touch through social media. They often comment and like each other's post on Instagram. Recently, Sakshi Dhoni, along with her husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, recently visited Himachal Pradesh for holiday. Sakshi has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from their vacation. Now she has shared a new video and it is from the last day of their trip. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni posted the video which showcases a glimpse of the state's local life. Along with the video, Sakshi wrote: "While this experience ends, eagerly awaiting for what's next! Warm hospitality, simple people and a picturesque place! See you soon Himachal!"

As soon as she posted it, Anushka was quick to like the post. Well, we loved the friendship between these two and hope to see a Virat-Anushka and Sakshi-Dhoni reunion.