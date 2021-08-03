Throwback: When filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw 'chappal' at Kangana Ranaut as claimed by actress' sister Rangoli Chandel

Apart from her impeccable acting skills, actress grab headlines for her bold and controversial statements against entertainment industry members. In fact, many times we saw her sister Rangoli Chandel also getting involved controversies associated with the Manikarnika actress. In 2019, Rangoli attacked and family and claimed that filmmaker had once threw slipper at her sister. This response occured after 's tweet, who said that how her husband has given a big Bollywood break to Kangana in Bollywood and she is attacking him and their daughter. Also Read - Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa leaked, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda and more

Her tweet reads, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break…she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abuse and hatred I wonder. Apart from character, of course. Agenda? What’s hers?” To this tweet, Rangoli revealed that in 2006 during the screening of Woh Lamhe, Mahesh Bhatt had threw a slipper at the actress and tweeted, “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see the preview” Also Read - Say What! THIS Telugu biggie to take on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR at the box office? Here's what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami, , and Bhagyashree in key roles. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. So, are you excited for this film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika Mandanna: THESE South biggies are set to amaze the B-Town audience with their Bollywood debuts