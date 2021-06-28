Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTED to her relationship rumours with Hrithik Roshan

and impressed us with their mesmerising chemistry in films like Yaadein, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and . While the fans loved the onscreen presence of the duo, the dating rumours of Bebo and HR making the rounds during the directorial. While the actor was married to Sussane Khan at that time, there were reports that Kareena was madly in love with Hrithik and is even ready to give up her career for the star. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam-Divya Khosla Kumar and more nasty feuds of celebrities that shocked everyone – view pics

The Kurbaan star, gave an epic reply to these rumours as she told Zoom, "I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First, it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I'm fine." The actress added, "Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career." She also reacted to the reports of giving up career and said, "The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!"

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in 's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by ' blockbuster . It was based on a 1986 novel by the same name, written by Winston Groom. Tom Hanks played the lead character alongside Robert Wright and Gary Sinise. It is written by and directed by helmer Advait Chandan. The film is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2021.