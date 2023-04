Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starred together alongside handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor for Karan Johar’s comeback in 2015, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actresses stole the limelight whenever they were on screen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in a very unique role in the movie and fans were quite shocked with the same. She was seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen. Since Aishwarya Rai has been in the news for her upcoming historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 2 by Mani Ratnam, we decided to bring back one of the old bits of interviews and bask in the glory of her wit. She proves that she is a beauty with a brain. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is more than a Miss World and Bollywood actress. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi is 100% Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan [Watch video]

Anushka Sharma’s tricky question for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The video seems to be from an old interview wherein Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is getting interviewed. She gets a question from Anushka Sharma through an AV. Anushka asks Aishwarya who according to her is the most beautiful woman and before Aishwarya could answer, she quickly adds that she cannot name her mother. So, Anushka rephrases her question by asking, 'Who according to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most beautiful woman in the world apart from her mother?' And you shouldn't miss out on Aishwarya's response to the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s clever answer to Anushka Sharma’s question

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been very smart when answering tricky questions. She has done this before, and she did it with Anushka Sharma as well. The actress lauded Anushka for her tricky question. However, Aishwarya had a trick up her sleeve as well. She couldn't answer the question by taking her mother's name so Aishwarya, who is a mother herself took her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan's name to be the most beautiful woman/girl in the world. She said that she is completely and unabashedly in love with Aaradhya while answering the question. The gorgeous actress also says that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Well done, Aishwarya. See, she truly aces trick questions.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Meanwhile, recently, Aaradhya Bachchan grabbed headlines in entertainment news for filing a petition in Delhi High Court asking for an injunction on the online channels reporting fake news about her health. The Delhi Court ordered Defendants 1-9 to delist the videos and reports on Aaradhya. Recently, Aaradhya was seen with Aishwarya as they returned from Hyderabad where the actress was attending the Ponniyin Selvan 2 pre-release event. Anyway, what do you have to say about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma’s video? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.