THROWBACK: When Rani Mukerji cried in front of Aamir Khan because of Karan Johar and Preity Zinta

Rani Mukerji had worked early on in her career with Karan Johar in the blockbuster, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and never looked back since. The star also made a cameo appearance in the next Karan Johar directorial and another blockbuster, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Such was their working equation and personal relationship that Rani Mukerji believed he'd always keep her mind for every one of his projects, which is why she later admitted to feeling quite taken aback and "let down" when KJo cast Preity Zinta instead of her in Kal Ho Naa Ho, and also confessed to crying before Aamir Khan and seeking support from him when she got to know.

Rani Mukerji revealed on Koffee with Karan that she felt hurt

Back in 2004, when Rani Mukerji had appeared on Koffee with Karan, she bared her heart out to host Karan Johar and said, "To be honest, when I first got to know about it, I didn't get to know it from you, so that is what hurt me. Like, I'm so close to you, even if you make a film, you can always discuss it with me, whether you're taking me or somebody else. I share that comfort level with you. But then, when you didn't come to me and talk to me about it, and I heard it from somebody else, I was like, 'Why didn't Karan come and tell me?'"

Rani Mukerji confessed to crying before Aamir Khan

"You and I don't have that relationship, where I might feel bad… I remember I did go and cry in front of Aamir (Aamir Khan), which you don't know, I'm telling you on your show. It wasn't a cry for, 'Oh, Preity (Preity Zinta) got the role.' I was very happy for you. But I was just sad that I got the news from somebody else. And maybe that time I was a little sensitive, because I was going through a lull in my career. But then, God is kind…," added Rani, much to Karan's bewilderment, who clearly didn't know how she had felt until then.

Of course, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji patched things up, and she even made a guest appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho's famous song, Mahi Ve, besides going on to have a starring role in the Director's , 2 years later.