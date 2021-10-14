The superstar comedian of the small screen, is one of the most loved celebs in the country. While his comic timing has always left us silly, a few years back was going through a low phase of his life, where he was battling depression and anxiety amid his tussle with . At that time guided him and helped the comedian to get back in shape physically and mentally. During the trailer launch of Firangi, Kapil revealed this thing and said that SRK gave him a life-changing advice and told him take a break and gather himself. Also Read - From his ugly fight with Sunil Grover to fallout with Salman Khan: 5 Times Kapil Sharma grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons

The comedian said, "I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar. One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of the sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me."

Speaking about slipping into depression, Kapil added, "I used to travel a lot for my film. Almost 7-8 hours used to go in it. And the media used to tell so much about me that I'm an alcoholic and all. I never had a PR to control all the image bashing. Then, there is Twitter and all this pressure. Now, I am impulsive – that's just the way I am. I can't do anything about it. However I may be, one thing is certain that I am a complete pure-hearted soul. All this negative publicity had put me in depression."