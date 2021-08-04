Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan told Salman Khan 'No 1 hai tera number' in his witty and signature style – watch video

Well, whenever we see and together, we witness a great bond, camaraderie and cherishable moments between them. Whether it's a trailer launch, game show or party, the duo often won our hearts with their fun moments. And we have stumbled upon on one of such moments, which is during the 62nd Filmfare Award. In the ceremony, we saw host SRK's cute banter with the Radhe actor. Also Read - Did you know that post-marriage Sonu Sood lived with his wife Sonali and three other strugglers in a 1BHK in Mumbai?

In the video, we see Shah Rukh telling Salman Khan, who was sitting in the audience, "Me kal phone kar raha tha tuje phone laga nhi yaar. "To which Salman replied, "Ab tu ghar ka conversation yahan bahar karega? Ghar ki baatein abhi mat karna." The Pathan star than said, "Ghar ki baat kahan kara hu, bahar phone kiya tha, ghar me thodi aake baat karta hu tere se aake. Network kharab tha tera?" Salman replied, "Nhi kya hai ki Panvel aur Filmcity ka network thoda down rehta hai toh connect nhi hua hoga." SRK said, "Me yahan Filmfare ki hosting bhi kara hu, side me business bhi kara hu Jio wala. Tu Jio pe aaja, iska network jo hai na bohat achha hai."

The star than said, "lekin problem yeh hai ki ek number hai mera woh me change karna nhi chahraha isiliye. Warna dusra phone leleta me agar tu bole toh." To which Shah Rukh replied, "Nhi nhi, tera number toh bohat famous hai, number 1 hai tera number. Number 1 hi rahega lekin hamare pas facility hai MNP. Hum jo hai tera wohi number rakh sakte hai. Kisi bhi city se agar 5 number tu angoota, angoota toh tu laga hi lega toh number tera wohi rahega network badal jayega." Salman hilariously interjects and said, "Sign karna aatha hai merko. Aur Jio ko saath toh already juda hua hu na me, through Jio Tv, through Jio Tv…dikha de meko kaisa yeh act ke baad."