Sushmita Sen is one of the strongest women in the country. She once recalled being groped by a teenager at an award function. Sushmita Sen has faced a lot of battles in life. Being a part of the entertainment industry, she has been exposed to various people. Attending functions, clicking pictures with fans and attendees would have a pervert hidden, she didn't know. However, Sushmita Sen is one fierce and independent woman. She dealt with it in her own way.

Sushmita Sen was groped in public

We came across a video, wherein Sushmita Sen was heard talking about the horrible incident. There were a lot of people around and the 15-year-old boy thought Sush would not notice who touched her. However, Sushmita is a formidable force all by herself. Sushmita grabbed his hand and pulled him to the front. She was shocked to see a little boy of 15 doing such a thing.

Sushmita's immediate reaction to being groped

Sushmita Sen said that she would have taken strong action against the person had it been someone else. However, it was a boy of 15. She grabbed him by his neck and took him away from the hullabaloo. She told him that if she would make a hue and cry his life will be over. The 15-year-old boy quickly started denying that he did anything. However, Sush gave him another chance to acknowledge what he did and then the boy apologized. Sushmita asked him if he knew his life would be over? The boy said that he won't do it ever again. Sushmita asked him to leave. She understood the difference between the 15-year-old boy not being taught about how wrong his behaviour is. Check out the whole video here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita made a comeback with Aarya and also debuted in the web space. She got rave reviews for the same.