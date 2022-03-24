and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They remain low-key on their personal lives and rarely give a glimpse of their daily activities to their fans. They have managed to keep their married life away from public scrutiny. However, there have been a few times when rumours of trouble in their paradise had made a lot of noise among their fans. Amid the rumours, Aishwarya had once admitted to fighting with Abhishek everyday. However, Junior B had clarified to Vogue in the same interview, "But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more

Spilling some beans on their everyday fights, Abhishek said that it was him and not Aishwarya who would make up after a fight. "Women don’t make up! But we have a rule—we don’t sleep on a fight. And in defence of all men, I want to tell you, half the time the reason we give in and say sorry is because we’re just so sleepy and want to go to bed! Besides, women are the superior race, and they’re always right. The sooner men accept that, the better. It doesn’t matter what you say, even if you have concrete proof, in their world, it’s futile, it makes no sense,” Abhishek had added. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan; picture goes viral

But there's one thing that both Abhishek and Aishwarya have an unequivocal answer and that is their faith in marriage. "Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever,” Aishwarya had said. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan-Yami Gautam's Dasvi trailer OUT, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu to start Citadel's Hindi remake in July and more news

To this, Abhishek added, "Everything you think marriage is going to be, it’s all that and more. Don’t believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it’s come to stick. But it’s great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don’t do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you’re not completely convinced.”

Well, Abhiskek and Aishwarya never fail to dish out relationship goals.