Katrina Kaif is right now celebrating the massive success of Tiger 3. The actress did not promote the film at all, as the buzz around the film was enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Katrina has been keeping an extremely low profile, and there is strong speculation that she is expecting a baby. However, her latest appearances disregarded all these claims about the Tiger 3 actress expecting a baby with her husband and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Watch the video of Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif that sparks the rumours of her pregnancy all over again.

And how this latest viral video of the actress has resurfaced online, where Katrina is seen wearing a brown top spired with blue denims. Where her fans can spot her baby bump. Katrina's pregnancy news often hits the headlines, and even this time again, the rumours around her first pregnancy have left the fans excited.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most beloved couple in Bollywood. And ever since their marriage, there has been a lot of excitement among fans for any updates about the couple. And this pregnancy news, Katrina said, is something that often hits headlines, but all the fans want the couple to make an official announcement if there is good news.

Katrina Kaif work front

Currently, Katrina Kaif is enjoying the massive success of Tiger 3 along with superstar Salman Khan. Tiger 3 had made around 240 crore globally in just three days and is all set to surpass the numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan. Katrina Kaif will be seen making her south debut along with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, which is stated to release next year in January 2024.