Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples who manage to achieve major love goals with their PDA. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is often spotted in the stands when her husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is seen playing on the field. The gorgeous actress is one of the loudest cheer leaders for her husband Virat and Team Blue. Anushka is Virat's pillar of strength and stands like a strong rock with him. Well, recently Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif appreciated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's jodi and said that they make a power couple.

Katrina Kaif appreciates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's bond

Tiger 3 actress Katrina shares a good bond with Anushka and Virat. She is also their neighbor. Well, in a recent conversation with IANS, Katrina spoke her heart out about the bond Anushka and Virat share. She said that the way the two support each other is wonderful and when Virat is playing, one can see the joy on Anushka's face.

Katrina also called Virat an inspiration for all and said that he is quite dedicated and disciplined. She even spoke about Virat's fitness and said that he has made himself better with his workout routine.

Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli's pillar of strength

On November 19, India and Australia were seen competing against each other at the 2023 World Cup final match in Ahmedabad. The team blue lost the match and everyone was heartbroken. Virat returned to the stands and his wife Anushka was seen hugging him.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Talking about Katrina her recent film Tiger 3 is basking in the success and has crossed Rs. 200 crore mark. She will be seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.