Bollywood romantic couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently jetted off to an undisclosed location for a vacation. The head-over-heels love couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on December 26 morning. Both Katrina and Vicky reached the airport and looked stylish. Katrina was seen in a hurry to get inside the airport and walked straight inside the premises without getting herself checked through the security check-in. While Vicky patiently stopped at the gate for the security check. Katrina was stopped by a CRPF officer who called her back for checking and the Tiger 3 actress returned to the entry gate at the airport. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is pregnant? Rumours go flying again courtesy of her Christmas picture with husband Vicky Kaushal and family

A video of Katrina and Vicky went viral on social media wherein she was stopped by the officer for the mandatory security check-in. Katrina came back at the gate and waved at the paps. The Phone Bhoot actress seems to have forgotten to stop at the security gate for the check-in. Katrina wore a red floral co-ord set that she paired with white sneakers and trendy sunglasses. While, Vicky wore a white shirt paired with denim, a cap and sunglasses. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanawaz Shaikh and more celebs celebrate Christmas with family and friends [View Pics]

Watch Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's video -

Within no time, got brutally trolled for her careless behavior, while netizens appreciated the CRPF officer for doing his duty wholeheartedly. One user wrote, 'Ye dono to aise samaj rahe hai inka private airport hai to direct chale jayenge ?? CRPF ?? good job.' Another commented saying, 'They can promote anything...like seriously she is wearing night suit at day flight'. The third user wrote, 'Good job CRPF ....proud of Indian army'.

Katrina and celebrated Christmas with their family and had loads of fun. They even shared pictures from their fun party and looked adorable together. They were joined by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his parents and Katrina's sister Isabelle. Katrina and Vicky's industry friends including , and more also attended the party.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Merry Christmas alongside . She also has Tiger 3 with and Jee e Zaraa with and . While, Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside and . He will be seen in 's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and . He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with .