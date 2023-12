Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller film Tiger 3 has been winning hearts with its unique storyline and plot. The entire cast and crew of Tiger 3 are currently basking in the success of their recently released film which has been receiving appreciation from the audience across the globe. Well, Katrina and Salman share a close and warm bond together and fans also love seeing them on-screen. Their on-screen chemistry showcases the deep bond that they share. Join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp and get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - As Tiger 3 struggles to survive amid Animal craze, Salman Khan urges married couples to watch his film

In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, Katrina spoke her heart out of her equation with Salman and also her experience of working with him. Katrina said that the wonderful thing about Salman and her equation over the years as professionals has surely evolved. She started as a newcomer when she shot for the first time with him. She said that as an actor she has found her voice, her feet and her place. Also Read - KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani reveal what Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra call them with love

Katrina said that she and Salman are more spontaneous in the scenes and their equation has changed. She revealed how there is much fluidity and more of an exchange between them and their dynamics have changed throughout the years. She said that Salman as a person does not come with fixed ideas. She said that one has to be fluid and not come up with a fixed notion as Salman will surprise his actors. Also Read - Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs who got mobbed by fans, some even got molested by the crowd

Trending Now

Tiger is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Emraan Hashmi in main role.