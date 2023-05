Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, the question of her pregnancy has been a hot topic of discussion. Quite a few times, rumours of her pregnancy have taken over the gossip mills. At times, her airport looks have sparked rumours of her first pregnancy. But rumours have only turned out to be rumours so far. The actress seems to be quite focused on her career as of now and motherhood does not seem to be on her mind. A latest reports suggest when Katrina Kaif will plan her pregnancy. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Rakulpreet Singh and more Bollywood actresses who openly talked about pay disparity in the industry

Is pregnancy on 's mind?

As per a report in Etimes, Katrina Kaif has discussed pregnancy with her friends. She has reportedly said that she will plan a baby only after completing her projects in hand including Farah Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She shares the screen space with and in this one. According to the report, Katrina Kaif has told her friends, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with and ." Well, there is no confirmation on any of this yet. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to come together for a Yash Raj spy film; netizens say 'Cast Ranbir Kapoor as villain'

All about Jee Le Zaraa

Talking about Jee Le Zaraa, the film is going to be the female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. It was recently that Farhan Akhtar had shared picture whilst scouting shooting location for the film. Not details of the shooting schedule have been revealed as yet. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have completed their respective Hollywood projects. Katrina Kaif has a major Bollywood biggie - Tiger 3 on cards. The film with is expected to have Diwali release. There are high hopes from Tiger 3 as it also has 's cameo. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is keeping a low profile after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal due to THIS reason?

Talking about the ladies, we wonder if the next project the three ladies will begin working on is Jee Le Zaraa or not. Katrina Kaif's film with Vijay Sethupathi has been titled Merry Christmas.

Katrina Kaif- wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2019. They had a beautiful wedding in Rajasthan. They had their lavish wedding at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. It was a very intimate wedding with only a few people from the industry invited. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not host a lavish reception after.