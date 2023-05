After Pathaan, now the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. They will be seen together in Tiger 3 which is the third instalment of Salman Khan's hit franchise which also stars Katrina Kaif. And the latest reports have surfaced about Tiger 3 and the most-talked-about action sequence starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman. There are high expectations attached to the action sequence after seeing the response to Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan. And now, reports have surfaced with the details of the action sequence that is to be shot. Also Read - Karan Arjun reunion! Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to come together in Bigg Boss 12's Weekend Ka Vaar to promote Zero

Makers of Tiger 3 ensuring a hit action sequence for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together is nothing less than a visual feast for all their fans. And now, a report in Hindustan Times states that when the film has SRK and Salman, one has to do justice to their superstardom. While Pathaan did it, the makers are now looking forward to Tiger 3 and to recreating a similar magic and adrenaline-pumping action sequence.

The entertainment news portal quotes a source saying that Aditya Chopra is sparing nothing to mount the sequence in the film. It is said that Aditya is spending Rs 35 crores just to build the set which can alleviate the action sequence. Furthermore, it is said that about 7 days have been marked in the schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for this action sequence. And that itself says that extensive plans have been made.

Well, as it is the expectations are sky-high and the makers are quite aware of this fact. The portal quotes a news agency saying that it goes without saying that Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma will leave no stone unturned to make the action sequence between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the one to be remembered in Indian Cinema in all eternity.

Tiger 3 movie deets

Apart from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, Katrina Kaif will be a part of the movie. She will reprise her role as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi is said to be the lead antagonist in Tiger 3. As per reports, Tiger 3 is releasing around Diwali 2023. The excitement for SRK and Salman's sequence is ever so high.