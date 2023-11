Tiger 3 is all set to roar at the box office and break all the records of the latest blockbuster movies from Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2. The advance booking of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has begun in certain states, and the fans are going bonkers, especially in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad. The morning shows to midnight shows are being booked, and this only proves Salman Khan mania, and only he has the power to beat the Pathaan fever at the box office. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar: Manasvi Mamgai evicted; Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel kiss and more

Salman Khan fans cannot contain their excitement as the film will be released on November 12, Diwali day. The advance booking numbers prove that he is going to show who is in the box if he is king. The earliest morning show timings were 7 a.m., but for Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the show has been pushed to 6 a.m. in the morning. Can you beat that? The ticket fares for Tiger 3 starts range from Rs 120 to Rs 1600.

7 out of 10 Shows are in FAST FILLING mode and 1 Show is completely SOLD OUT For #Tiger3 for its Day1 in Delite Cinema, Delhi. Despite limited advances, This Is HISTORIC! ??#SalmanKhan #Tiger3Diwali2023 pic.twitter.com/LTbrCOlE9F — DeviL PaSha ? (@iBeingAli_Pasha) November 4, 2023

Megastar #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 has Sold 10,000 TICKETS in NO TIME For the FIRST DAY at PVRINOX and CINEPOLIS ?? With 8 Days To Go For Release It is Set Break All Advance Bookings Records ? pic.twitter.com/WjoOUa3HFf — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 4, 2023

Prasad Cinema Hyderabad

Pathaan - 1700 tickets in 1.5 hours#Tiger3 - 3300 Tickets in 2 hours?? Thakaan ke bade papa #SalmanKhan aa rahe Diwali pe. #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/p3xM9cuvSj — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 4, 2023

BLOCKBUSTER response to #Tiger3 Advance Booking around Hyderabad. SALMANIA Begins. ??? pic.twitter.com/JHSmtSFtuu — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) November 4, 2023

SALMANIA - You Will Never Seen These Kind Of Words For Any Bollywood Star , Salman Isn’t Depend On Any Corporate Booking He Owns The Street ? SALAMNIA WILL BE PEAK WITH #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/5cjQ6nQMLx — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) November 4, 2023

Pathaan to make a special cameo

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan avatar all over again in Tiger 3, and fans are enthralled to see both Khans ignite the screen with their smashing appearance. Tiger 3 is the third installment of Tiger Film—the first spy universe of YRF. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. The film stars Katrina Kaif as a leady lady and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a never seen before villain avatar.